Smith: I urge Sen. McCain to hold the line to the end

Sen. McCain:

I have lived in Arizona over 25 years and I have voted for you at every opportunity.

Not because you are a war hero although I greatly admire and appreciate your service; not because you are Republican since I am independent; not because of your great leadership and personality — frankly you are often a hothead.

No, Senator, I voted for you because I believed that you always worked toward finding a solution — often crossing the aisle — that would be best for the country as a whole.

So, now at the end of your career, I would ask you to hold to that standard and continue to follow the high road not letting personal animosity mar your wonderful record as a statesman, not just a politician.

Editor’s note: Mr. Smith is a resident of Scottsdale