Smith: I urge Sen. McCain to hold the line to the end

May 23rd, 2018 Comments:

Sen. McCain:

Eddie Smith

I have lived in Arizona over 25 years and I have voted for you at every opportunity.

Not because you are a war hero although I greatly admire and appreciate your service; not because you are Republican since I am independent; not because of your great leadership and personality — frankly you are often a hothead.

No, Senator, I voted for you because I believed that you always worked toward finding a solution — often crossing the aisle — that would be best for the country as a whole.

So, now at the end of your career, I would ask you to hold to that standard and continue to follow the high road not letting personal animosity mar your wonderful record as a statesman, not just a politician.

Editor’s note: Mr. Smith is a resident of Scottsdale

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie