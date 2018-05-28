Smith: Right to Try legislation is right move to help the afflicted

President Trump has committed to sign the “right to try” law now that Congress has passed it almost unanimously.

Right to Try simply is the idea that if you are dying and no approved medicine can help, you may now try experimental medicines, which might give you a chance at a longer life.

This effort to change the law has long been headed by Arizona resident Darcy Olsen who traveled throughout the states and published a book causing five states to change their laws and now the federal government has agreed. We are blessed to have Ms. Olsen as a neighbor and a tireless advocate for good.

She has recently founded Generation Justice, which is fighting for the rights of foster children to be adopted into loving families.

Editor’s note: Mr. Smith is a resident of Scottsdale