Stanton & Benson: Great Scottsdale public schools play a roll in recruiting, retaining business

We can all be thankful to live and work in a community served by Scottsdale Unified School District, arguably Arizona’s premier school district.

Mark Stanton

This kind of excellence deserves the full support of our community.

That’s why we ask that you vote yes on the SUSD Maintenance & Operations Override when you receive your ballot in the mail in early October.

Quality public schools provide the foundation for Scottsdale’s workforce and the cornerstone of our high property values. SUSD is also a great selling point when it comes to both recruiting new businesses and retaining existing employers.

An investment in SUSD is an investment in our community and its future. Without approval of this M&O override, Scottsdale public schools face the prospect of tens of millions of dollars in budget cuts — hurting our students and teachers. We can’t let that happen.

Please join us in supporting SUSD so our schools have the resources necessary to continue providing an excellent education. When you receive your ballot this fall, vote yes on the SUSD M&O override.

Editor’s Note: Mark Stanton is president & CEO of Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce; Matthew Benson is vice chairman of Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.