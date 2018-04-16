Student voice: Arizona teacher quality desired over quantity

On Wednesday, April 11, staff, students, and parents rallied together at the back of Copper Ridge School in honor of Red4Ed.
Children all the way from 6-14 years of age were out this morning insisting on higher pay for their incredible teachers.
Red for Ed is a peaceful protest that has been going on throughout school districts in the nation. Teachers are wishing for a 20 percent increase in their pay along with more than $1 billion in education funding,” according to ABC15.
This type of protest started in West Virginia, where the teachers eventually did gain a 5 percent increase. Here in Arizona, this movement is long overdue considering the salary for teachers has gone down when inflation rates are taken into account.
As of now, elementary teachers are being paid the least in America and high school teachers second to last in our country. And according to a 12News article, “Out of the 50 United States, plus one district, Arizona ranks 51st for teachers, according to a new study.”
With over a million students in our state, I feel teachers should be getting a far better pay than what they are getting now. Arizona should not be at absolute last for teachers in the nation considering all the hard work they put in for us to succeed in life.
Since Doug Ducey has signed the bill to lower standards for people to become teachers to help prevent our teacher shortage, this could result in a lower graduation rate and even lower test scores. Arizona students need highly qualified teachers who can teach them properly and thoroughly.
Students would rather have less teachers but have the quality of the teachers be outstanding.
The children getting these lower standard teachers aren’t going to be able to compete with others in their future for colleges and job opportunities because throughout their K-12 education they were given teachers who didn’t work as hard for their teaching degrees as others had before.
Instead of signing this bill to lower standards for teaching, Ducey could have made pay for teachers higher which would have made the ones who left because of their pay want to come back and possibly even have high schoolers searching for what they will want to be after they get out of school want to become teachers, which would eventually fix the teacher shortage we are facing.
So please, next Wednesday join a Red for Ed protest or even better, contact Doug Ducey and tell him your frustration with what he is doing to the education system in Arizona.
Help support the teachers in this beautiful state that helped thousands of people succeed in their lives and adulthood. This is the next generation of humans who are going to be out in the world, don’t you want them to be highly educated just like you were?
As of April 12, Doug Ducey has proposed to give teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020, but some teachers aren’t pleased. Where is this money coming from? Is it going to be given to all teachers? These are just a few of the questions teachers want answers to. When will Doug Ducey give a clear understanding of all of this?
Editor’s Note: Alexandra Scala is a student at Copper Ridge School.