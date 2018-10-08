Sturgeon: the truth about Scottsdale’s Prop. 420 is being exposed

The truth about the Charter amendment being proposed by the Proposition 420 proponents is finally being made known to the community.

We know that using a Charter amendment or public vote to address every controversial issue threatens the stable governance of this — and any — city. After all, we don’t change our Constitution just because our Senators don’t vote the way we want.

The problem is, they know they have a problem, and have now publicly admitted the fact. Now they are scrambling.

In a recent post in the Scottsdale Independent, a major Prop. 420 campaign leader said ‘’…a simple majority vote of the City Council can no longer control the dealings of the municipality.” To the proponents of 420, Charter amendments and public votes are the only way to govern the city. Following their plan, we would be governed by signs, slogans and soundbites rather than informed decision-making by elected council members.

This approach fails to recognize that we function as a city, as a state and in our federal government by elected representatives. These elected representatives are accountable to the electorate during regular and/or recall elections. A dangerous precedent will be established by this ill-advised and poorly worded Charter amendment.

The 420 proponents see no danger, no big deal. They say it is only a “small change.” The same Prop. 420 leader has also recently posted that if the Charter amendment language turns out to be “terrible,” it is no big deal because the council at the very next election can ask the voters to change it.

He fails to say that he has already declared his intention to run for city council. He and his followers know the language is bad but their solution is a $500,000 do-over to fix it. This is the height of irresponsibility. Our city must not be put through this kind of divisive electioneering.

Vote “no” on Prop. 420.

Editor’s note: Ms. Sturgeon is a resident of Scottsdale