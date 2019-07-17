Sunnucks: Scottsdale bond pursuit is honest, transparent effort

We saw a recent letter to the editor asking for more transparency in the upcoming bonds elections.

That is exactly what the city of Scottsdale’s bond program (Questions 1, 2 and 3) has been built upon. All 58 bond projects in the three bond questions are listed online by the city with specific project-by-project details on costs.

The $319 million bond package was created via numerous public meetings and put on this November’s ballot by a unanimous Mayor Jim Lane and Scottsdale City Council. Scottsdale Citizens Bond Oversight Committee makes sure the city is spending bond money properly and wisely on the projects approved by voters .

For The Best Scottsdale, the campaign in favor of Questions 1, 2 and 3, has brought together a diverse and deep roster of supporters of the bonds.

We are excited to talk to residents, neighborhood groups, small business owners and community advocates about how important the bond projects are to repair Scottsdale’s infrastructure, bolster public safety and improve our already great quality of life through new youth sports field and parks, expanding senior centers and adding trails at Pinnacle Peak Park. — Mike Sunnucks, For the Best Scottsdale

Scottsdale voters have not approved a major city bond program since 2000. This year’s bonds are crucial for Scottsdale’s future and the process and campaign are built on transparency, so voters see how the bond projects make overdue infrastructure repairs and very important investments in our community.

Editor’s note: Mr. Sunnucks serves as spokesman at For the Best Scottsdale