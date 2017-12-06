Thomas: Blue Christmas Service meant for all who struggle during the holidays

Christmas can be a painful time for many people. It is well known that depression increases during the holidays.
It may be the first Christmas without a loved family member who has recently died; it may be a time that has always been difficult. There are many reasons why someone might not be ready to sing, “Joy to the World.”
The constant refrain on the radio and television, in shopping malls and churches, about the happiness of the season, about getting together with family and friends, reminds many people of what they have lost or have never had.
The anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, the pain of isolation — all these can make us feel very alone in the midst of the celebrating and spending. We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern; we need to know that we are not alone.
Our spirits sink, as the days grow shorter. We feel the darkness growing deeper around us. We need encouragement to live the days ahead of us.
For these reasons, Scottsdale United Methodist Church and Rev. Ann Thomas is offering a special Blue Christmas Service 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at 4140 N. Miller Road in Scottsdale.
Everyone is welcome to join with us in sharing and hearing prayers, scripture, and music that acknowledge that God’s presence is for those who mourn, for those who struggle — and that God’s word comes to shine light into our darkness.
Editor’s note: Rev. Ann Thomas is the senior pastor at the Scottsdale United Methodist Church