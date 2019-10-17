Thompson: Bond approval essential for Scottsdale’s arts community, competitiveness

Scottsdale is a world-class city and arts destination. We would like it to remain that way.

French Thompson

That is why the Scottsdale Gallery Association is strongly endorsing questions 1, 2 and 3 on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Our group represents art galleries and businesses that actively promote the arts in the City of Scottsdale. We put on the every Thursday Night ArtWalk and the Scottsdale Gold Palette ArtWalk.

Scottsdale’s arts community sees first-hand what makes the city stand out to visitors, residents and businesses. As business owners, we see what makes Scottsdale great and what Scottsdale needs.

Like with our businesses, our community also needs to invest in our future. We cannot rest on our laurels as an arts destination as well as a great and welcoming place to live, visit, work and start a business. The competition around the country is fierce.

That is why we need to vote yes on all three questions.

The infrastructure investments and improvements in questions 1, 2 and 3 are crucial for Scottsdale’s arts community, overall quality of life, tourism and future prosperity.

If approved, the bonds will renovate the Stage 2 Theater at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts so it can host more events.

Civic Center Plaza will get critical repairs and improvements after parts of the community icon have been closed because for emergency repairs to the crumbling Drinkwater Boulevard Bridge.

Those repairs will allow Civic Center Plaza to host the cultural, culinary, arts and community that make it and Scottsdale special.

Old Town Scottsdale will get pedestrian improvements and more public parking so visitors and residents can better connect to all the great events, galleries, shops and restaurants that make it a world-renowned destination.

Walkability and accessibility are key ingredients in Scottsdale’s appeal. The infrastructure investments on the November ballot enhance Old Town Scottsdale. We have been frequent voices and even critics of city policies for public parking. Voting yes will help alleviate issues and concerns among merchants.

We also support questions 1, 2 and 3 because they make needed infrastructure repairs and investments that will help public safety, seniors as well as parks and recreation.

We have high expectations for Scottsdale because our visitors and residents expect premier experiences here.

Voting yes on questions 1, 2 and 3 will help Scottsdale and its arts community keep meeting those great expectations.

Editor’s Note: French Thompson is the owner of French Designer Jeweler on Main Street and president of the Scottsdale Gallery Association.