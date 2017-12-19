Thornton: digital daily fosters 21st Century newspaper model

We at the Scottsdale Independent newspaper are forging the 21st Century newspaper model through a digital daily approach that relies heavily on one mantra of the Digital Age we believe in: content is king.
Every day, we are striving to put together a curated selection of the news in what we have coined the Scottsdale Daily News Brief, which includes the most important information you as a Scottsdale resident ought to know delivered Monday through Friday directly to your inbox.
Beyond the digital daily format we are offering the best of our week’s original work through our Scottsdale Sunday Morning Update that offers you an unprecedented look at the local world around you created by the local team of dedicated journalists focused on City Hall, education and sports and recreation coverage.
The Scottsdale Independent is a proud member of Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA and part of a nonprofit journalistic trust. Independent Newsmedia is dedicated to community journalism. Its newspapers and websites in Arizona, Delaware, Florida and Maryland are published for, of, and by the people.
Our digital daily approach is seeking to solve the problem many before us have yet to solve: how do we serve both the immediate needs of our readership while fulfilling our obligation to residents, local proprietors and advertisers?
We believe the expanded print product now being directly mailed to 75,000 Scottsdale homes and business — in conjunction with our hard-nosed digital daily offering — provides our readership and advertisers something no one else can offer.
We are providing a level of coverage unparalleled by anyone else in this market and as you go through this month’s publication, which you can check out in all its glory by clicking on the newspaper just to your right.
Within these print pages you will find the top local news of the day, robust and exclusive business coverage along with traffic updates and both restaurant features and reviews.
We have bolstered our local calendar to provide information you can’t get anywhere else. Our products can be trusted to be accurate and our journalism can be trusted to be fair and balanced free from corporate obligations.
Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA is a normal for-profit company that pays taxes the same as any other for-profit. It does not pay dividends to any individuals or groups; however, since it is 100 percent owned by INI Holdings, Inc., a nonprofit membership corp.
It’s this kind of approach that allows us to seek out and accomplish our goals to provide a community resource to the residents we serve and we take this charge very seriously.
I typically would say that you ought to let your actions speak louder than your words, but as you watch us grow both in print form and the digital space, I hope you find that our words speak succinctly to the people of action we are at the Scottsdale Independent newspaper.
Editor’s note: Thornton is editor of the Scottsdale Independent and Town of Paradise Valley Independent. He can be reached at 623-445-2774 or by emailing thornton@newszap.com.
