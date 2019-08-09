Voorhees: An open letter to Scottsdale City Council

It seems like zoning variances and subsequent approvals by City Council are the order of the day. Every developer wants a variance ; and they mostly go sailing through .

If developers seeking variances have contributed to City Council election campaigns; if they have hired council members, or their entities, for private consulting projects, or seek negotiated considerations, these City Council members should recuse themselves from voting on these projects. What a conflict of interest!

Nancy Voorhees

Our elected officials should not be bought and paid for by special interest groups .

If not, just vote “no” on project abominations such as the “Marquee” and the “Bishop,” to protect the character of Scottsdale and not ruin the strained infrastructure even further.

Separately, where is the leadership and focus on developing the mandated, and long overdue, Scottsdale General Plan? There seems to be nothing going on to develop a long-term strategic plan for Scottsdale. Is there a reason for this ?

While Scottsdale is a nice place, the city seems utterly schizophrenic. You, as leaders, seem to have no idea of who she wants to be.

“The West’s most Western Town? Santa Monica? A Millennial tourist haven, complete with binge drinking, public barfing, tattoo parlors and such ?

Where is the commitment to Scottsdale citizens and the business owners who have invested their efforts to build Scottsdale to where it is today?

Please focus on developing the legally mandated General Plan, and stop the zoning variance mayhem.

Editor’s note: Ms. Voorhees is a resident of Scottsdale