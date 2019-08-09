Weaver: Proposed Old Town Scottsdale development is a ‘behemoth monstrosity’

I am writing to you today to address the potential development at the corner of Shoeman Lane and Scottsdale Road known as the Marquee.

In my humble opinion, it is, as proposed in its current design, a behemoth monstrosity that could not be any more out of sorts for our world-class city and a poor representation at the gateway to Scottsdale.

Laura Weaver

Webster defines a Marquee as the following: “A permanent canopy often of metal and glass projecting over an entrance” ( to our city ).

A good analogy describing this proposed leviathan at the gateway to Scottsdale. I propose we rename it the “ Melvillei ” to pay homage to the 19th Century writer, Herman Melville, creator of “Moby Dick.” A “gateway” to the entertainment district! Really? Does it come with red lights?

I believe I speak for many when I say that it is wrong for Scottsdale on many levels and for many reasons.

First, It is far too large for this tiny corner. This towering glass block looks more like a corporate compound that would be far more suited for the City of Tempe amongst the towering glass developments devouring Tempe Town Lake. In addition, it lacks any notable design element that one would come to expect from a world-class, professional design firm. One would expect a design that would be more suitable and conducive to the overall historical warmth and charm of Scottsdale. — Laura Weaver, Old Town Scottsdale merchant

One with some character that would be a far greater representation that speaks to who we are as a city/ community and what we come to expect from a project, what it will contribute overall and the legacy that it will leave for generations to come as it will be living in this location for a very long time.

It speaks volumes to those that will come to visit us, our world travelers , our tourists, our neighbors, our residents. What is the message that we are sending to the world? It is not one of warm welcome that hearkens to our history and responsibly incorporates it but rather sends the message that we are a people, lost in our identity and unable to decide how to move forward in our desire to embrace the future.

This building is cold, its ugly, its frightening. The message to all that will hear it, is that we have not only compromised our standards but have chosen to lower them as well as we consider to build this homogenized lackluster structure in the very heart of our city .

It is for these reasons and many more that I implore you to vote a very loud, resounding “no” when it comes to voting on this project in its current form and send these “professionals” back to the drawing board to redesign this project should you decide to allow its construction.

You will be endorsing a very dangerous precedent by allowing this “cruise ship” to be built in this location and at the height they are requesting. There is no reason that excavation cannot take place for parking below ground with the proper construction executed other than it is cost prohibitive to the developer and perhaps he may not realize such a massive return on his investment. — Laura Weaver, Old Town Scottsdale merchant

If it is a matter of “safety and danger” as some have suggested and building a 156-foot skyscraper that compromises the integrity of our existing skyline is the only alternative to this building in its current form than I say don’t built it at all .

In closing, I implore you to make every effort to consider the choice that you are about to make and to consider our community as a whole, to all you will impact and to responsibly vote for projects that will enhance our city overall and build upon our cache’ rather than to settle for mediocrity and to set us on an irreversible course that will only serve to not only destroy the very heart and soul of our city but to set us on a course of fiscal un-sustainability.

Editor’s note: Ms. Weaver is an Old Town Scottsdale merchant