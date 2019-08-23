Weeshoff: Support Scottsdale public education through M&O renewal

My husband was born and raised in Scottsdale and graduated from Chaparral High School followed by the University of Arizona. I grew up in southern California where I attended my neighborhood schools followed by Duke University and then Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Arizona.

Laura Weeshoff

I have lived in Arizona for 16 years now, and Scottsdale for eight of those years. Around the time we moved up here we learned that our local elementary school was closing early every Wednesday due to lack of funding, which was very disheartening.

My husband and I feel very strongly that we wouldn’t be where we are today without our wonderful educational experiences that we gained at our neighborhood public schools.

This November, Scottsdale Unified School District is asking district residents to renew the previous maintenance and operations override to maintain the educational funding they need. Here’s why: From 2008-2015 Arizona cut more funding to K-12 public schools than any other state. In 2018, we were still spending 13.6% less per pupil than a decade earlier.

This has put Arizona at 47th in per pupil spending in the nation, leaving our public schools drastically underfunded. It is what drives districts all over the state to request the renewal of overrides in their cities to maintain the additional funding they need .

Renewing the current M&O override is called an increase — but because it is a renewal, it is important to understand there will be no increase to current property tax rates! Scottsdale property taxes are already one of the lowest in the state and ranked in the lowest third nationally . — Laura Weeshoff, Scottsdale resident

Without a renewal of the override our already underfunded schools will suffer. It will be hard to attract and pay outstanding teachers. SUSD is privileged to be led by an accomplished and effective superintendent helping us attract quality teachers and allied health staff. However, with our teacher shortage in Arizona, being able to pay adequate wages is incredibly important too .

Without the renewal, we will also have to cut back on special programs like art, music, world languages and technology. Our manageable class sizes will no longer be manageable .

Like many young couples, my husband and I moved to Scottsdale to raise a family in an inviting community with outstanding neighborhood schools.

We are thankful Scottsdale has a reputation for strong neighborhood schools and when the time came to enroll for kindergarten we chose our neighborhood elementary school. As with other SUSD schools, ours offers a comprehensive curriculum with specials such as art, music, including orchestra and choir, foreign language with an immersion option, physical education and technology classes.

The SUSD kindergarten classrooms are also capped at 24 students per credentialed teacher and the students have a full day schedule. Our schools also employ counselors to improve our students’ social and emotional health, so they are not only successful, but also well adjusted human beings .

Our SUSD schools provide a well rounded and academically challenging educational experience for the students they serve beginning in kindergarten, and even earlier in our Early Learning programs, all the way through high school. — Laura Weeshoff, Scottsdale resident

We are so thankful for the opportunities and support our neighborhood schools are able to provide our children and our community .

Support the Scottsdale Maintenance and Operations Override to continue to build on SUSD’s strengths, improve our property values and attract businesses with high-level talent to our community. Vote, “yes” on the Scottsdale M&O override to ensure a successful Scottsdale now and in years to come.

Editor’s note: Ms. Weeshoff is a resident of Scottsdale