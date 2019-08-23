Weeshoff: Support Scottsdale public education through M&O renewal

My husband was born and raised in Scottsdale and graduated from Chaparral High School followed by the University of Arizona. I grew up in southern California where I attended my neighborhood schools followed by Duke University and then Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Arizona.
I have lived in Arizona for 16 years now, and Scottsdale for eight of those years. Around the time we moved up here we learned that our local elementary school was closing early every Wednesday due to lack of funding, which was very disheartening.
My husband and I feel very strongly that we wouldn’t be where we are today without our wonderful educational experiences that we gained at our neighborhood public schools.
This November, Scottsdale Unified School District is asking district residents to renew the previous maintenance and operations override to maintain the educational funding they need. Here’s why: From 2008-2015 Arizona cut more funding to K-12 public schools than any other state. In 2018, we were still spending 13.6% less per pupil than a decade earlier.
This has put Arizona at 47th in
Renewing the current M&O override is called an increase — but because it is a renewal, it is important to understand there will be no increase to current property tax rates! Scottsdale property taxes are already one of the lowest in the state and ranked in the lowest third nationally— Laura Weeshoff, Scottsdale resident
Without a renewal of the
Without the renewal, we will also have to cut back on special programs like art, music, world languages
Like many young couples, my husband and I moved to Scottsdale to raise a family in an inviting community with outstanding neighborhood schools.
We are thankful Scottsdale has a reputation for strong neighborhood schools and when the time came to enroll for kindergarten we chose our neighborhood elementary school. As with other SUSD schools, ours offers a comprehensive curriculum with specials such as art, music, including orchestra and choir,
The SUSD kindergarten classrooms are also capped at 24 students per credentialed teacher and the students have a full day schedule. Our schools also employ counselors to improve our students’ social and emotional health, so they are not only
— Laura Weeshoff, Scottsdale resident
OurSUSD schools provide a well rounded and academically challenging educational experience for the students they serve beginning in kindergarten, and even earlier in our Early Learning programs, all the way through high school.
We are so thankful for the opportunities and support our neighborhood schools are able to provide our children and our community
Support the Scottsdale Maintenance and Operations Override to continue to build on SUSD’s strengths, improve our property values and attract businesses with
Editor’s note: Ms. Weeshoff is a resident of Scottsdale