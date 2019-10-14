Weller: Planning ahead for the benefit of our students

A significant part of our job as Scottsdale firefighters is practicing and training in order to take the necessary precautions that keep the community safe.

Of course accidents happen. However, many can be prevented through preparing and educating citizens about how to avoid dangerous situations.

As firefighters, many of whom are also parents, we know the importance of ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed. That begins by creating an educational environment and providing them with the tools and teaching for students to excel.

In other words: education, like staying safe, is about planning ahead.

The men and women of the Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association are enthusiastically endorsing the renewal of Scottsdale Unified School District’s budget override.

There are many reasons our organization is supporting the budget override, including making sure teachers continue to be paid fairly. That is critical to both attracting and retaining the most highly qualified educators.

Our students deserve nothing less than the best.

Renewing the override, which, by the way, does not increase the property tax rate, will also help SUSD:

Keep full-day kindergarten

Maintain current class sizes

Retain music, arts, world languages, athletic programs and extra curricular activities

Continue an emphasis on technology

The Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association’s motto is “We’re Here For You.” Voters have the chance to be here for our students and teachers by voting yes to renew the SUSD budget override.

Editor’s Note: Sasha Weller is a Scottsdale Fire Department fire captain and president of the Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association.