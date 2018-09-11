Whitehead: my mom has my vote for Scottsdale City Council

This November, I will vote in my first general election and I get to vote for my mom.

My mom, Solange Whitehead, is running for Scottsdale City Council for all the right reasons — she really cares about Scottsdale’s residents both human and wild. As kids, we carried bugs outside, drove injured animals to Liberty Wildlife, and were taught to drive slowly to protect birds, animals, and kids. We were also taught to stand up for what is right.

For the past two years, my mom has stood up to protect our McDowell Sonoran Preserve and all the animals that live in it. When this City Council refused to protect it, she became a candidate.

My Mom will protect our Preserve and I hope you’ll join me and vote for Solange Whitehead, City Council 2018.

Editor’s note: Bethany Quinn is the daughter of Solange Whitehead, who is a candidate for Scottsdale City Council this November