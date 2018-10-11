Whitehead: Philanthropists don’t profit, exploiters do

A philanthropist donates for the greater good, not for personal profits.

American history is filled with those that chose to make a powerful and positive difference without fanfare or credit. Joan Kroc, of the McDonalds fortune, did so often.

Protect Our Preserve is a group of citizens working to keep the McDowell Sonoran Preserve protected and free for all to use and enjoy — forever.

The monumental effort to get “YES on Prop 420” on the ballot involved thousands of ordinary citizens donating money and time. Protect Our Preserve donations ranged from $5 to thousands of dollars. Anonymous or not, the donations are to protect a Preserve and millions of tax dollars from exploitation.

There is no profit motive only public benefit. This is called philanthropy.

The Protect Our Preserve organization and PAC have board members. All of whom are Scottsdale residents, volunteering their time, and can be easily reached by phone or email. Or stopping off at their homes. Their efforts backed up by 350 volunteer citizens. The initiative backed up by 37,608 voters.

By contrast, those behind the effort to defeat the “YES on Prop 420” seek to develop our McDowell Sonoran Preserve for profit. The deceptive campaign, “Protect YOUR Preserve”, is a brazen attempt to dupe the 37,000 signers of the Preserve petition. The campaign is completely anonymous.

Political signs are required to list contact information — the phone number listed on the “NO” signs in invalid. A dismissed city manager is listed as the campaign chair but she is not on social media and no email is readily available for her.

The “NO” campaign — backed by some on City Council — serves to undermine democracy by deceiving voters into voting against preservation, not for it. A “NO” backers want to fool you so they can privatize our Preserve for their profits. This is dark and very dirty money.

Vote yes on Prop 420. Protect Our Preserve and send Preserve exploiters packing.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Whitehead is a Scottsdale resident and candidate for Scottsdale City Council.