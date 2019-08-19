Wuestemann: Scottsdale bonds key for our arts community

Scottsdale is a world-renowned arts destination. Art and culture are part of Scottsdale’s DNA, at the core of its brand and are major drivers for tourism and the local economy. Culture is a big part of what makes Scottsdale such a special place .

The bonds on the November ballot in Questions 1, 2 and 3 make important investments that will help Scottsdale’s arts community, our galleries, performing arts venues and artists.

Dr. Gerd Wuestemann

That is why I am a strong supporter of all three bond questions before voters .

The bonds will renovate and modernize the smaller theater at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, turning it into a multi-use facility to improve the audience experience and community engagement.

The bonds will also make needed repairs and improvements at Civic Center Plaza. Parts of the plaza and Drinkwater Boulevard have been shut down since last year for emergency repairs to the crumbling bridge deck .

This year’s bonds will make sure the Civic Center Plaza gets needed improvements and updates to host cultural, culinary, arts and community events in a magnificent central outdoor setting.

Without the bonds being approved by voters it could take years for the city to complete infrastructure repairs and improvements. The bond program will also outfit Civic Center Plaza with WiFi connections and makes pedestrian improvements throughout Old Town Scottsdale . — Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, Scottsdale Arts president and CEO

Those will allow tourists and Scottsdale residents to better enjoy the area and its arts events and galleries. Questions 1, 2 and 3 also make crucial investments in Scottsdale’s quality of life, our economic prosperity and neighborhoods throughout Scottsdale. The Via Linda and Granite Reef senior centers will be expanded.

Pinnacle Peak Park will get new hiking trails, more parking and better restrooms for hikers and visitors. The city’s 911 emergency system will be upgraded and the training center for Scottsdale fire and police gets crucial renovations. McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, which hosts concerts and community events, will get needed upgrades .

Scottsdale’s impressive status as an international arts destination did not happen overnight. It took hard work, community commitment and perseverance for Scottsdale to become a top international arts destination. We need to keep investing in our arts community and assets that make for the best Scottsdale .

Questions 1, 2 and 3 do that.



Editor’s note: Dr. Wuestemann is president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. He also serves on the Steering Committee of For The Best Scottsdale