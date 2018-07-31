Covering the Bases: Scottsdale program provides back-to-school basics to area children

Scottsdale Community Partners conducted its annual “Covering the Bases: Back to School Program” July 25 at Scottsdale Stadium.

Supported by the city of Scottsdale, Scottsdale Unified School District and several nonprofit organizations, low-income students were provided a backpack full of school supplies, shoes, clothing and more.

Approximately 450 families signed up to participate and over 900 children received items at the stadium.

Children also received meals and free dental examinations. NOAH Dental provided 583 children with dental screenings.

Additional items may be donated to Vista del Camino Community Center, 7700 E. Roosevelt St., Scottsdale. For more information, contact Rosita Pinedo at 480-312-0063.

