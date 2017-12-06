Event kicks off festivities for 14th annual Drive the Dream Gala

Childhelp, one of the oldest and largest national non-profit organizations dedicated to the treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect, recently hosted its 14th annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala Kickoff Party at a private automobile museum in Scottsdale.
The gala, presented by Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa in the McArthur ballroom at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona.
Co-chairs for the 14th Annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala are Chrissy Sayare, Ivy Ciolli and Erika Williams.
For more information, visit www.childhelpdrivethedream.org.
Photos by Phil Gudenschwager/Special to the Independent
