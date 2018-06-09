Annual Friends Fore Golf benefits Barrow Institute

More than 250 golfers teed off April 27 at the JW Marriott Camelback Golf Club in Paradise Valley for the 45th annual Lou Grubb Friends Fore Golf tournament to raise funds in support of patient care, education and research at Barrow Neurological Institute and St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.

One of the longest-running golf tournaments in the Valley, this year’s event raised more than $500,000 for the hospital and institution.

The golf tournament kicked off with a helicopter ball drop. Hundreds of golf balls purchased by raffle players were dropped from a chopper, and the owner of the ball that landed first in the hole won a cash prize.

Participants were also able to test their aim using a golf ball cannon capable of launching a golf ball 300 yards. Throughout the course, all par-three holes featured hole-in-one prizes, including a Sea-Doo, ATV, Marriott vacation and a private jet trip.

Lou Grubb Friends Fore Golf committee member Scottie Button said the event featured, “Great weather, good food, wonderful tee gifts. The pace of play was incredible – better than any charity tournament in which I have ever participated.”

Following fun on the course, golfers and their guests were invited to a casual after-party and awards reception emceed by television newscaster Lin Sue Cooney and sports-radio host Ron Wolfley.

During the awards program, Caroline and Christopher Hoeye were honored with the Lou and Evelyn Grubb Spirit Award for their support of St. Joseph’s and Barrow. The Lou and Evelyn Grubb Spirit Award recognizes individuals whose volunteer and charitable contributions mirror the philanthropic passion of the award’s namesakes, ensuring the success of the Lou Grubb Friends Fore Golf event for many years to come.

The Hoeyes were selected for the award because of their long-standing giving tradition after becoming involved with the tournament 15 years ago.

Through the combined efforts of St. Joseph’s Foundation and Barrow Neurological Foundation, along with the generosity of golf enthusiasts in the community, Lou Grubb Friends Fore Golf has raised millions of dollars to support critical areas of need throughout the hospital and institute.

Event committee chairs were Erik Jensen and Brandon Wallraff.

