Scottsdale Peek Into the Past: Los Arcos Mall

The holiday shopping season is upon us once again! Do you remember strolling around this South Scottsdale gem?
Opened in 1969, Los Arcos Mall was the largest and most modern shopping center in the Phoenix metro area at the time.
Mesa’s Fiesta Mall opened in 1979, followed by some major expansions of Scottsdale Fashion Square, which proved to be stiff competition. The mall started to decline in sales and popularity and by 1999, Sears, the last remaining department store in Los Arcos, closed its doors.
Los Arcos Mall was demolished in 2001 and replaced with ASU’s SkySong, which is credited as sparking the revitalization of McDowell Road and a main reason Scottsdale was cited in September as one of the best places to launch a startup in the U.S.
However, in its own way Los Arcos lives on through various nostalgic blog posts and Facebook pages like “You know you grew up in Scottsdale. …”
This photo is courtesy of the Scottsdale Historical Society’s Heritage Connection Digital Collection hosted by the Scottsdale Public Library.
For more information about Scottsdale’s past, visit ScottsdaleHistory.org.