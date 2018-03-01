Scottsdale Peek into the Past: The Sunset Pink Fashion Show

Mar 1st, 2018

Scottsdale cultivated it’s reputation as a fashionable community. The Sunset Pink Fashion Show, held on Main Street in 1951, was sponsored by Goldwater’s department store and the Salt River Project.

The show was so named because the Harper’s Bazaar models arrived in Arizona on the Sunset Limited train. Camelback Inn’s white donkey, Snowball, looks very fashionabl, too.

This photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Historical Society’s online photo collection hosted by the Scottsdale Public Library. WWW.ScottsdaleHistory.org for more information.

 

