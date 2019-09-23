A growing passion: New agreement with Scottsdale further establishes Spinners on the Green

One of several displays of discs at Spinners on the Green. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

One disc is all it takes.

That’s what Keith Murray — owner of Spinners on the Green, a south Scottsdale disc golf pro shop — believes when it comes to getting started in disc golf. Since 2005, the shop has aimed to do just that.

Disc golf is similar to ball golf but rather than using golf balls, discs are used and rather than a small hole to catch balls, a metal basket is used with chains in it to catch the discs.

The brick-and-mortar store has seen growth since its opening — growth that extended through the Great Recession that ensnared many other businesses. Since opening, the shop has seen an increase in hours, space and disc golf products.

The clientele is consistent and Mr. Murray is always looking for people to add to an already-booming disc golf community of friendly faces. Patrons don’t just come to the store to purchase but rather to enjoy the experience.

That atmosphere is a “Cheers”-like one where “everybody knows your name and they’re always glad you came.”

“Everybody’s chill,” Randall Richard, a local disc golfer, said. “Everybody comes in here and everybody BSs and talks. I always talk shop with these guys and we have some laughs. I have some more laughs than anything because I always like to make jokes.”

A wall of available discs at Spinners on the Green. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

As part of the shop’s growth, it recently entered into an agreement with the City of Scottsdale. The City Council approved on consent the agreement at its Aug. 27 meeting.

Per the agreement, Spinners will maintain a marquee sign near the first tee on Roosevelt Street while also helping to improve and maintain the course layout with the help of the city’s maintenance and recreation staff. The shop also agrees to replace baskets on the course as needed.

In return, the city will provide scorecards to Spinners to distribute to players. The city will also install, maintain and replace the tee signs of the course as needed and provide 36 locks per year for disc golf basket security.

The agreement will run until Aug. 26, 2024 where there are options to extend for another five-year period.

Mr. Murray sees this agreement as a way to further establish the shop in the community by showing the city backs the sport and potentially drawing more attention. It also helps the shop showcase the course as one people want to play on, especially in tournaments.

“By having this agreement, it just helps put that down in writing,” he said. “There’s going to be some bigger events coming up and the city’s there to help us facilitate when these people come into town.”

Disc golf is a sport that has been consistently growing from year to year.

The Professional Disc Golf Association cited 163 members and 18 courses in Arizona in 2005 with a nationwide membership of 9,629. In 2018, that number rocketed to a nationwide membership of 46,457 with 428 members and 69 courses in Arizona.

These numbers don’t include casual players but Mr. Murray has said he’s seen business grow consistently since he came on board in 2007.

“I haven’t seen anything else like it,” he said. “I’ve been in the industry since 1998 and to watch the amount of growth, especially during the Recession, was amazing because people were looking for inexpensive things to do.”

Scott Krieg warms up by putting on a tee at Vista del Camino Park. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

A deal in hand

In 2005, Dan Ginnelly and his wife, as well as another couple, decided to open the store. Mr. Murray, who was working in Michigan at disc manufacturer Discraft, had interactions with the shop through events but it wasn’t until 2006 he started discussing an Arizona future.

The opportunity arose when Mr. Murray bought out the other couple, who weren’t as interested as they initially thought. From 2007-12, Mr. Murray and Sue Ginnelly, Dan Ginnelly’s wife, ran the day-to-day operations of the store until Mrs. Ginnelly’s death.

Mr. Murray then enlisted the help of Ashley Akens as store manager.

Since he came on, Mr. Murray has seen the store grow significantly, including a 2015 doubling in size after a neighboring store decided to sell. Spinners also rents bikes, which Mr. Murray said adds significantly to the business.

Vista del Camino Park is at 7700 E. Roosevelt St. in south Scottsdale. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

Spinners has also had a long relationship with the city. Prior to the shop’s existence, Mr. Ginnelly helped put the course in at Vista del Camino park in the 1980s, Mr. Murray said, and the relationship blossomed from there.

“As the sport of disc golf grows and as our big event, the Memorial Championship presented by Discraft, as that grows, we knew we needed more of a relationship with the city,” Mr. Murray said.

Spinners hosts two annual tournaments. The first is the Shelley Sharpe Memorial Tournament in January and the second is a Pro Disc Golf Association event in the spring.

Vista del Camino Park Recreation Coordinator Jessica Rapp said the city also benefits from these events as visitors spur economic and tourism activity.

Those benefits will continue to grow as Mr. Murray said the Memorial Tournament has seen “exponential growth” over the past 15 years. Economic boosts, however, aren’t the only one benefit. Ms. Rapp said the city sees the sport as a boon to the local community.

“The disc golf course in Vista Del Camino park is a unique facility not only for Vista, but [for] the City of Scottsdale Parks,” Ms. Rapp said.

“The Spinners group adds value to the park by offering disc golf players ‘all things disc golf”’ steps away from the disc golf course.”

The love of the game

Mr. Murray points to three factors in why he believes disc golf has grown so much: cost, time and accessibility.

Scott Krieg tosses a disc into a tee as he warms up at Vista del Camino Park. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

Low-priced new discs cost about $9 while some of the more expensive ones are offered around $20. Spinners also offers used discs. There are more expensive accessories such as bags or carts.

Once a person has their disc in hand, Vista del Camino is free to play so people are only spending on what they buy from the shop.

Mr. Murray sees the county as being work-centric and doesn’t have time for long activities. This is one factor that bodes well, he said, for disc golf since someone can take the game at their speed.

As for accessibility, Mr. Murray said he’s seen a host of people playing the sport such as those missing legs, those who are blind and those in wheelchairs.

“We want to include people,” Mr. Murray said. “We are all about bringing you in to this amazing sport and making you part of the family, really.”

The low cost is what drew Mr. Akens into the sport initially. Those lower costs helped him realize he could perfect his craft without spending copious amounts of money. As he continue playing, his skill and passion for disc golf grew.

This love of the game prompted him to find joy in helping others develop a passion for what he loves and taking the same path he took to falling in love with the game.

“I watch all kinds of people go through that,” he said. “They come in, they buy their first disc, they have a good round, they get what we call ‘the bug’ and before you know it, you’re seeing them everyday.”

Mr. Richard enjoys the game because of its social aspect.

“It’s like just hanging out with dudes or whoever wants to hang out,” he said. “You can hang out with them or whatever and say ‘hey, do you want to play,’ and they invite you with them. Then, every once in a while, I might show someone in here [Spinners] ‘hey, try this out.’ That’s what it’s about just teaching somebody else that might not know stuff.”

Spinners on the Green Owner Keith Murray. Mr. Murray has been with the shop since 2007. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

The atmosphere

As Mr. Richard is sifting through a box of discs, he isn’t alone. Mr. Akens begins talking to him immediately and pretty quickly — the two are laughing.

Mr. Richard moves to a back corner of the store to peruse more discs but the conversation with Mr. Akens continues. The two continue to share laughs and that doesn’t stop even when another customer enters the store and joins in on the conversation.

“In all the places I’ve worked, I’ve never had a place with more happy customers walking out,” Mr. Akens said before Mr. Richard yells from across the store, “And, I’m one of them!”

Customer service has always been top priority for Mr. Murray. His main goals are to engage and excite the customer but also to gain their trust that they will help their customers progress in the sport.

This mantra is important to Mr. Murray because he said he’s always felt at home with the disc golf community. He initially tried the ball golf but couldn’t connect with the players and atmosphere.

What felt different for Mr. Murray was how inclusive the people were regardless of social status. He said he’s made lifelong friends through this industry, ones who reach out to him after they haven’t spoken for several years.

This mindset has shaped Mr. Murray’s vision of how he wants to craft his shop as he says he and his workers enjoy bringing people into disc golf.

“That’s what it really is, we love doing it,” Mr. Murray said. “We call our guys disc collection specialists. They’re here to help you get out there and enjoy.”

And Mr. Murray believes all it takes is one disc.

