Olympian Ann Meyers Drysdale shares her sports insights

Rotarian Ken Brown introduced Ann Meyers Drysdale to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guest at recent meeting held at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
One of the first women to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, currently the vice president of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, Ann Meyers Drysdale has been one of the greatest starts in the history of basketball. Time magazine recently called her one of the 10 greatest female athletes of all time. A female first in many categories, she is still the only woman to ever to sign a free agent contract with an NBA team, the Indiana Pacers, back in 1979.
Ms. Drysdale is a standout in many ways: she took the first-ever U.S. Woman’s Basketball Team to the Olympic Games in 1976 and brought home a silver medal; led the UCLA Bruins to a basketball championship in 1978; first woman to be signed to a four-year athletic scholarship at UCLA; the first four-time Kodak All American (male of female); overall No. 1 pick for WBL; and was the first player to be part of the U. S. National team while still in high school.
She is an award winning sports journalist and sports broadcaster for the past 40 years.
The Rotary Club enjoyed hearing Ms. Drysdale talk about as a young girl playing competitive sports with her brothers and sisters (sixth oldest of a family of 11 children); excelling in seven sports while in high school; from fourth grade having a dream to compete in the Olympics; the impact of social media on sports and player contracts/salaries; impact of ESPN on sports; Suns Charities; and, much more.
Along the way she met and married Don Drysdale, former Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher. The couple had three children before he passed away at the age of 56 in 1993.
