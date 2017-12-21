Arcadia girls basketball off to immaculate start to 2017-18 season

For the past three years, Arcadia High School girls basketball has put together stellar seasons with essentially the same roster, but has not made it past the quarterfinals.
The Titans hope to change that this year.
Each of those past seasons, Arcadia has posted single-digit-loss seasons. Many of the seniors on this squad have been playing significant time since their sophomore years with some going back to their freshman year.
With many playing for as long as they have on varsity, senior guard Cassidy Campbell said the team is motivated and hungry to make a title run.
“We’ve gotten far before but not as far as we would’ve liked to,” she said in a Dec. 19 interview. “As our starters are all seniors, we’d like to get as far as we can.”
So far, the Titans are off to an impeccable start.
They’ve garnered a 10–1 overall record, with their lone loss a four-point defeat at the hands of the undefeated Pinnacle High School.
Other than that, Arcadia is racing through its schedule with half its wins coming against teams with a record at .500 or better. This includes Apollo (8–2) and Marana (8–3) high schools.
Arcadia Head Coach Ives Machiz said he thinks this success is because his team is a well-rounded unit.
“Our defense is doing a terrific job, we’re scoring a lot off our defense,” he said in a Dec. 19 interview. “We’re settling in and running an offense effectively when we have to be in a half-court situation, Right now, the game just comes to them.”
Statistics definitely support that assessment, according to maxpreps.com. The Titans are allowing just under 30 points per game while the offense is scoring just above 70 points per game.
There have been some games where the Titans have won by as much as 69 points and have held opponents to scores in the teens. This has happened three times so far.
Guard Bryce Nixon said the team’s style of defense is fast-paced with a lot of trapping and pressure. This has led to an average of about 22 steals per game.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said in a Dec. 19 interview. “(We get) lots of steals so it’s fun.”
When players step on the court, Campbell said their mindset is to be as chaotic as possible.
“Make the other team scared and turn the ball over,” she said. “Our traps work really well and makes them all flustered.”
What makes Arcadia’s defense work so well, Coach Machiz said, is his players are willing to put in hard work and are athletic. He says a big chunk of a good defense is hard work.
However, Coach Machiz said despite this defensive surge, he wouldn’t classify his group as a “defensive-first team.”
“The group of players I have are so good offensively I’m not going to really say we’re a defense-first team in terms of our mindset but we definitely understand we can make a lot happen off of our defense,” he said. “It’s a priority for us.”
Offensively, the Titans have three players leading the way with double-digit point averages with two more scoring between seven to eight per game. Nixon is the leading the scoring with an average of just over 19 points per game.
Having a group of scorers has paid dividends for the Titans, Coach Machiz said.
“Even players that maybe don’t have a high scoring average can shoot and you have to respect where they are on the court because they’ll burn you too,” he said.
With Nixon leading the way, Arcadia has not scored less than 59 points in a game so far this season. At the other end, it has broken the 80-point threshold three times this season.
Nixon has scored double-digit point totals in every game with five of those contests featuring 20-plus scoring. Her season-high is 26 against Deer Valley High School Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Her talents don’t stop there as Coach Machiz calls her a solid “floor general” for the team who has a lot of energy but can be calm when necessary. This shows in her six assists per game average.
Because Nixon has played with many of her fellow senior teammates for a while, a strong team chemistry has formed, she said.
That chemistry manifests itself, Campbell said, in the way the team communicates on the floor. This includes criticism when needed.
“Being so close and like a family, it makes it easier to talk to each other and communicate,” she said.
The playoffs don’t begin until February so the Titans still have plenty of basketball to play. That includes region play, which will feature Chaparral High School, another top-ranked team.
“I think they’re going to rise to it but I think there are other teams that are going to look at us and say ‘this is the night we want to prevail,’” he said.
The Titans return to action with a doubleheader against Mesa and Verrado high schools in the Lady Titan Winter Hoop Classic.
