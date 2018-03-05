Arcadia High School football announces Kerry Taylor as new head coach

Arcadia High School has announced Kerry Taylor as its new varsity head football coach, replacing former head coach Tony Stillings after one year.
An Arizona resident, Coach Taylor played for Hamilton High School in Chandler and Arizona State University, prior to a four-year career in the National Football League, including time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a press release.
Coach Taylor brings not just a playing résumé with him to Arcadia, but also coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels, a release states.
He said he is excited for the opportunity to work with Arcadia student athletes to build skill, leadership and character that will lead to success on the field and beyond.
Coach Taylor takes over a program that went winless last year and was outscored 472-29. The Titans’ last winning season was an 8-3 outing in 2015.
“Coach Taylor will bring an infectious, positive attitude to the Titan football program, and he will work tirelessly to ensure the best possible experiences for the members of the football team,” Arcadia Principal Todd Stevens said in a prepared statement.
Arcadia Athletic Director Cher Fesenmaier said she agrees with Mr. Stevens’ assessment.
“There is an undeniable ‘presence’ when you’re in the same room with Coach Taylor,” she said in a prepared statement. “He exudes an enthusiasm that is contagious, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he is now an Arcadia Titan.
“Many of our student athletes aspire to where Coach Taylor has been, so his experience at all three levels of football will serve Arcadia well.”
Coach Taylor was introduced to the Titan football team Friday, March 2. He will throw out the first pitch at the school’s varsity baseball game Wednesday, March 7, prior to a parent ‘meet-and-greet’ that evening at 7 p.m.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.