Arizona Cardinals’ David Johnson hosts foundation fundraiser

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson hosted his inaugural Mission 31: Possible fundraiser Dec. 4 at Mountain Shadows Resort.
The event raised nearly $200,000, which will benefit David Johnson’s Mission 31 Foundation. His mission is to provide opportunities, support and resources to seriously ill children and their families by offering daily support and life-changing experiences.
David and his wife, Meghan, hosted more than 200 guests for an evening full of great food, amazing wine, and exciting auctions. Johnson was joined by several of his teammates including Elijhaa Penny and Chandler Jones as they mingled with guests.
The evening’s emcee was Jody Oehler from Fox Sports 910 alongside auctioneer Brian Bauhmor. In addition to meeting the Cardinals, guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, presented by Rose+Moser+Allyn PR, and had an opportunity to participate in live and silent auctions.
“I’m so excited to kick off my foundation and so thankful for the support I have received from this community and my team,” said Johnson.
“My wife and I can’t wait to continue to grow this event and the foundation. We have always wanted to impact the lives of children and are so lucky to have the opportunity to change lives.”
David and Meghan Johnson announced a $15,000 donation at the event to jump-start programming for the foundation.
The donation and other funds raised at Mission 31: Possible will go toward foundation programming such as launching his DJ Lockers. The technology centers will provide patients and their family members access to electronics that serve as a source of entertainment, a portal for communication, and a diversion during treatment and recovery.
DJ’s Lockers will be placed in area children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses.
