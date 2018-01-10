Arizona D-backs spring training tickets now on sale

The Arizona Diamondbacks individual tickets for all 2018 spring training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale went on sale Saturday, Jan. 6.
Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields, 7555 E. Pima Road, are priced from $13-$40. General admission Banana Boat Lawn seating, which holds 4,000 people, will start at $13, and tickets for 7,000 reserved seats in the seating bowl will start at $24, a press release states.
Salt River Fields has led all of Major League Baseball in attendance for seven consecutive seasons, with more than 300,000 fans each year and is still the only spring training complex ever to break 300,000 fans in a season, according to a press release.
Additionally, the D-backs set a single-game complex attendance record in 2017 with 14,002 fans on March 23 against the Chicago Cubs.
Pitchers and catchers will have their first workout Wednesday, Feb. 14 and first full-squad workout will be Monday, Feb. 19.
Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 14, workouts are open to the public, and fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off Via de Ventura.
The D-backs open their 21st spring training with D-backs Fan Fest Saturday, Feb. 17 at Salt River Fields and kick-off the spring schedule Wednesday, Feb. 21 with an exhibition game against Arizona State University at 1:10 p.m. as part of an annual Collegiate Baseball Series.
In the first year of the collegiate series in 2015, the D-backs played ASU as part of the series that rotates opponents between Arizona’s three Division I NCAA baseball programs — ASU, University of Arizona and Grand Canyon University.
The D-backs officially open Cactus League play Friday, Feb. 23 with a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields and will host the Cleveland Indians for the first D-backs home game Saturday, Feb. 24.
The D-backs have 12 games against their National League West rivals with six games against the Colorado Rockies and two games each against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
