Arizona Diamondbacks release 2019 Spring Training schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their 33-game Spring Training schedule, which features 15 home games and one road game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and two games to be played in Monterrey, Mexico.

This season will mark the ninth year at the shared spring training facility with the Colorado Rockies, on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land near Scottsdale, a press release states.

The D-backs open their 22nd Spring Training on Feb. 23, 2019 with the home opener against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. The D-backs have 10 games against their National League West rivals with four games against the Colorado Rockies and two games each against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Two of those meetings with the Rockies will be in Monterrey, Mexico for a pair of split squad games, according to a release.

Individual tickets for all games at Salt River Fields will go on sale to the public Jan. 5, 2019. Season-ticket plans for all Spring Training games at Salt River Fields featuring the D-backs and Rockies will go on sale to the public beginning Dec. 17.

