Brent Barnes takes reigns as Chaparral football coach

Chaparral High School has a new varsity head football coach.
The Scottsdale Unified School District high school announced to players and the community Friday, Feb. 23 Brent Barnes will take over Chaparral’s football program, starting with the fall season. Coach Barnes replaces former head coach Thomas Lewis who recently resigned, according to a press release.
Coach Barnes brings with him 15 years of coaching experience and has served as head football coach at Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma for the past three seasons. Prior to that, he was the team’s offensive coordinator.
“The opportunity to join a championship program at Chaparral and be closer to relatives made this the perfect situation for me and our family,” Coach Barnes said in a prepared statement.
During his six-year tenure at Norman North, the Timberwolves went to the Oklahoma state championship twice and the state quarterfinals twice. North teams have had the No. 1 passing offense with six different quarterbacks during the past six years.
“We are pleased to welcome Coach Barnes to the Scottsdale Unified School District and Chaparral High School,” SUSD District Athletic Director Nathan Slater, said in a prepared statement.
“Coach Barnes brings with him a tremendous coaching pedigree, Arizona connections and championship aspirations. He will assist our organization’s efforts to foster a culture of sportsmanship, respect and character.”
