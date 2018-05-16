Burbridge to lead Notre Dame Prep girls volleyball team

The Notre Dame Prep Saints have hired Amanda Burbridge to run the volleyball program at the Catholic preparatory high school, 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale. She will take over as varsity girls volleyball head coach for the 2018-19 season.
“The vision Amanda presented for our volleyball program during this search, as well as the character, integrity and leadership skills she displayed as assistant coach last season, makes her the right coach for the Saints,” NDP Athletic Director Mark Cisterna said in a release.
“Amanda is a quality coach and an outstanding person who will keep this program operating as one unit consisting of three teams,” he said.
Ms. Burbridge has 14 years of volleyball coaching experience. She opened Revolution Volleyball Academy in Phoenix six years ago, where she trains volleyball athletes ages 9-18.
Previously, she coached at other volleyball academies in Arizona.
As a former Arizona State University Sun Devil, Ms. Burbidge was named most valuable player and team captain in 1998, 1999 and 2000. She holds three records at ASU, including most kills in a season with 599, according to the release.
She was named first team All PAC-10 Conference all four years while attending Arizona State University. In 2010, she was inducted into the ASU Hall-of-Fame.
“I am excited to work with the players at Notre Dame Prep. I already know them and have a relationship with them because I was the assistant coach last year under Coach Sara Fox,” Ms. Burbridge said in the release.
“I love the culture at NDP and the sense of family that is evident here. I’m looking forward to a great season,” she said.
Mrs. Fox has stepped down from coaching to spend more time with her family, remaining as a math teacher and an integral part of the NPD Gonzaga Program, an academic support program for incoming students, according to the release.
Opened in 2002, Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 945 students. The school has received national recognition for the caliber of its academic, arts and athletic programs, according to the release.
