Cactus League announces early start date

A view of the excitement offered every year at spring training baseball at Scottsdale Stadium. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

In one of the earliest starts in the league’s history, the 2020 Cactus League spring training season opens Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

The Cactus League season, with a total of 228 games at 10 ballparks across Maricopa County, runs through Sunday, March 22, 2020 Start times have yet to be announced, according to a press release.

“The 2020 Cactus League season will feature an early start and finish, so fans shouldn’t wait to plan their trips,” Cactus League President Jeff Meyer said in a prepared statement.

“We’re looking forward to another exciting season as out-of-state visitors and Valley residents celebrate the best time of year in Arizona.” Cactus League President Jeff Meyer

The Cactus League is comprised of 15 Major League teams in 10 ballparks in Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise and Tempe.

Locally, the San Francisco Giants reside in Scottsdale Stadium while the Colorado Rockies and Arizona D-backs compete at Salt River Fields.

The Cactus League has drawn more than 1.7 million spectators each of the last five years. The 2018 Cactus League season generated $644.2 million in economic impact, according to the most recent Arizona State University study.

The study estimated that six out of 10 Cactus League fans come from out of state, providing a boost to Arizona’s tourism sector.

