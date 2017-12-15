Cactus League to have earliest start, announces hall of fame class

In one of the earliest starts in the league’s history, the 2018 Cactus League season opens Friday, Feb. 23.
Two days earlier, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the spring’s first game against the Arizona State University Sun Devils Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.
The Cactus League schedule runs through Tuesday, March 27, although most teams will break camp over the weekend of March 24-25, according to a press release.
“Before we know it, pitchers and catchers will be reporting to Major League camps across the Valley,” Cactus League President Jeff Meyer said in a prepared statement.
“The 2018 Cactus League season will feature one of the earliest starts in history, so fans shouldn’t wait to get their tickets. As generations of baseball fans know, there’s nothing better than a spring training game in the Arizona sunshine.”
The Cactus League is comprised of 15 Major League teams in 10 ballparks in Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise and Tempe. For team-by-team schedules and tickets, go to http://www.cactusleague.com/trip-planner.php.
To celebrate the opening of spring training, fans are invited to attend the annual Cactus League luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort, 5001 N. Scottsdale Road. The luncheon will feature the induction of the 2018 Cactus League Hall of Fame class:
- Frank Robinson, first African-American manager in MLB history and the only player to be named MVP in both the American and National Leagues,
- Bob Uecker, Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer and former MLB catcher,
- Gaylord Perry, winner of 314 games and two Cy Young Awards,
- Yosh Kawano, longtime Chicago Cubs clubhouse manager,
- Derrick Moore, vendor known as “Lemonade Man” to a generation of Valley baseball fans.
For luncheon information and tickets, visit www.cactusleague.com or email info@cactusleague.com.
