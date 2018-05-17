Cave Creek Football, Cheer makes last call for participants

Cave Creek Football and Cheer is making a last call for players with the group’s last walk-in registration slated for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 9 at Lone Mountain Elementary School, 5250 E. Montgomery Road in Cave Creek.

Those interested can register for the 2018 fall season for tackle football (ages 7-13) and cheerleading (ages 5-14). Registration is also available online at the organization’s website.

To participate in tackle football, the fee is $425 and for cheerleading, it is $189, a release states.

All of our cheer coaches are certified for proper training, including the health and safety of our participants. An age appropriate cheer uniform will be provided.

All tackle football coaches are certified through USA Football’s Heads Up Football training program. This training stresses player health and safety during participation.

Cave Creek Football and Cheer does furnish equipment such as a certified helmet, shoulder pads, a new 2018 game jersey that players can keep, new pants for both games and practice.

The 2018 tackle season begins Saturday, July 21 with the handing out of equipment. Practices begin Monday, July 23 and games start Saturday, Aug. 25 with the Phoenix American Youth Football championship games being at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 17.

