Chaparral’s Miller named to 28-person watch list for national award

With half of the 2018 high school football season in the books, the National Quarterback Club has released the Mid-Season Watch List that identifies 28 high school quarterbacks as candidates for the National Quarterback of the Year Award, including one from Scottsdale.
Chaparral High School quarterback Jack Miller made the list along with Spencer Rattler of Phoenix Pinnacle High School and Jacob Conover of Chandler High School.
Miller, an Ohio State commit, has helped the Firebirds to a 4-2 record. The junior has thrown 18 touchdowns and five interceptions on 101-of-182 passing for 1,795 yards.
Rattler has committed to Oklahoma and is a five-star recruit according to rivals.com and 247sports.com. He’s helped the Pioneers to a 5-1 record with by completing 101 of his 146 passes for 1,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also scored twice on the ground.
Conover, a four-star Brigham Young University commit, has elected to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before playing college football. He’s help lead Chandler to a 5-1 record with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions on 95-of-151 passing for 1,450 yards.
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club and Washington D.C.’s National Quarterback Club will bring the 2018 National Quarterback Club Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Ceremony to Arizona on Jan. 19, 2019.
The reception at Scottsdale Resort McCormick Ranch resort, 7700 E. McCormick Parkway, will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will commence at 6:30 p.m.
The ceremony will honor the National Quarterback of the Year in the high school, college and professional ranks and will induct former Chicago Bears Jim McMahon and former Dallas Cowboy and Mesa-native Danny White into the National Quarterback Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will also honor former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and the late Ken Stabler, former Oakland Raiders quarterback, with the Legacy Recognition Award.
