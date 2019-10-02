Coaching for growth: SCC coach Alex Cherney to Beloit College hall of fame

Alex Cherney (10) up to bat for Beloit College. (Photo courtesy of Beloit College Athletics)

Development is the name of the game and Scottsdale Community College baseball coach Alex Cherney has seen plenty of it over his career.

From his time at Brophy College Preparatory and Beloit College, Mr. Cherney grew as a player and later as a coach at South Mountain Community College and SCC. As a coach, he’s helped players through a time in their lives where he deems development to be the most important aspect.

It is his playing years, however, where he will receive recognition. Beloit College, a Division III school in Wisconsin, will induct Mr. Cherney into its Athletic Hall of Honor, recognizing him at halftime of an Oct. 5 football game.

This recognition led Mr. Cherney to feel honored but also led him to nostalgia given that he hasn’t been back to the school in 20 years.

“The interesting thing is when it happens, you go back and you start thinking of your teammates, really good players and the guys you played with,” he said. “Lots of memories come back.”

Mr. Cherney ran down a long list of those who had impacted him in his career from former coaches to other people he’s worked alongside.

“There really is too many to name because there are a lot of people that have had a positive influence certainly on me and what I’ve done,” he said.

Those influences and experiences have stayed with him as he coaches young men, a job he’s done since graduating from Beloit in 1997. Mr. Cherney sees the junior college level as one where development of player is far more important than winning, though he still wants to win.

SCC has had Mr. Cherney as a head coach since 2005, and Athletic Director Michael McNally called him a “strong and steady leader.”

“I have had an opportunity in my career to work with baseball coaches from the youth to the major league levels and Alex is as good a coach as I have worked with,” he said via email. “His on the field accomplishments are matched only by the positive outcomes he has had in the lives of his student athletes.”

Journey to SCC

Throughout Mr. Cherney’s childhood, baseball was there, whether it was the Los Angeles Dodgers on the radio or live games at Dodger Stadium. It was his mother who got him into the sport because of her love for it.

Alex Cherney played at Beloit College from 1994-97. The school is inducting him into its hall of fame. (Photo courtesy of Beloit College Athletics)

While at Beloit, Mr. Cherney was a solid hitter, earning All-Midwest Conference North Division honors three seasons as a designated hitter. At graduation, he set the record for career home runs with 10, which still ranks third in the Beloit record books.

He also led the team in batting average and hits in 1995 and 1996. He later added the RBI title in 1996 and the most doubles in 1997.

“One of the best hitters in program history,” Head Baseball Coach Dave DeGeorge said in a prepared statement. “He was the guy other teams didn’t want at the plate with the game on the line.”

Mr. Cherney said upon graduating, he tried out for independent league teams the summer after his graduation. He ultimately settled at South Mountain Community College in his native Phoenix that fall.

Initially, Mr. Cherney didn’t know he wanted to coach since his degree was in history but he didn’t want to teach.

“I had an opportunity at South Mountain and so I decided, ‘you know what? I need to do this because it’s something that I love and I needed to figure out what I wanted to do,’” he said.

“As I got into it, I really enjoyed the relationships that were created. It seemed like I was thrown into the deep end of the pool so it forced me to do all kinds of learning and I realized how much I didn’t know.”

At South Mountain, he was a volunteer coach before then SCC coach Ed Yeager brought him over in 2000. The two had known each other since Mr. Cherney was a youth playing in Phoenix and their relationship continued through offseason leagues that Mr. Yeager led.

Mr. Cherney said he took the job because he got more responsibility and pay. In 2005, he replaced Mr. Yeager as coach and has accumulated a 447-365 record.

He enjoys the junior college level because he gets to develop players who may not have had a chance to grow this way at a four-year school. He said at the end of the year, his program is evaluated on how his players did in the classroom and if they will move on to four-year schools.

The development and growth aspect of coaching speaks to him because he can see showcased the human spirit at work.

“It’s really neat to be able to see that stuff happen and that growth happen,” Mr. Cherney said.

“I don’t know how to describe it but it really is that human spirit and guys working toward realizing that potential. That for me is just fantastic.”

Coaching culture

While he was in high school, sophomore Hayden Young didn’t place a ton of emphasis on his grades. That all changed upon arriving at SCC.

Alex Cherney.

At the beginning of each season, Mr. Young says Mr. Cherney has a team meeting where he emphasizes the necessity of grades. As a goal, the team aims to have the highest collective GPA in SCC athletics.

To accomplish this goal, Mr. Young said Mr. Cherney makes sure his players attend a 60-to-90-minute study hall each day. This study sessions include no phones or distractions but a chance for players to focus on their homework.

Along with a study hall, Mr. Cherney conducts regular grade checks and hounds the players, Mr. Young said, on their attendance.

“You don’t want to miss class with Coach Cherney because there will be some repercussions for that,” he said.

Mr. Young said he also feels comfortable talking to Mr. Cherney about anything and the team knows his door is always open to those who need to talk.

On the field, Mr. Young says Mr. Cherney isn’t a loud coach who gets in players’ faces when they make a mistake. Rather, Mr. Cherney approaches correction in a one-on-one setting and calmer tones, Mr, Young said.

“He’s not an aggressive coach,” he said. “He’s a player’s coach.”

Since joining SCC last season, Mr. Young said he’s learned how to think more in depth about the game rather than go purely on instinct. This came as a direct result of Mr. Cherney’s teachings.

Those teachings come from years of his personal experience both as a player and coach. One of those lessons that stuck out to Mr. Cherney was for his players to have fun.

He also learned to see failures as challenges. This is a lesson Mr. Cherney is still learning because he sees it exemplified in his players throughout the years.

“There are so many lessons that our kids teach me all the time and remind me of all the time,” he said. “It’s a really great spot to be in to get to deal with some pretty neat people.”

Development and growth was what Mr. Cherney said he loved about coaching. Naturally, seeing the fruit of that growth, to him, is the endgame.

“The rewarding part is to see them grow up and achieve things in their own lives when they come back,” he said. “When I’m filling out references for their jobs, being invited to weddings, things like that.

“That’s the best part because it means we made an impact on somebody.”

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738