Coronado taps Dexter Brown to lead girls basketball team

Longtime high school basketball coach Dexter Brown will take over the Coronado High School girls basketball program next school year, replacing former head coach Jamie Fellows.

Coach Brown teaches physical education and coaches multiple sports teams at Coronado’s feeder-school Tonalea K-8, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to have Coach Brown’s leadership on campus,” Coronado Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Brandon Larson said in a prepared statement. “His 36 years of high school-coaching experience will help Coronado build a basketball program that can sustain long-term success and produce young women of high character, both on and off the court.”

Coach Brown started his coaching career at Bryan High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1980. In Arizona, he served as an assistant coach to the boys’ basketball teams at Paradise Valley High School in Phoenix for 10 years, during which time the school made four state semifinal appearances and won a state championship.

“I look forward to the challenge of coaching the young ladies at Coronado,” Coach Brown said in a prepared statement. “The challenge of coaching for this upcoming season is to teach them about teamwork and accountability.”

Basketball practice starts Oct. 29. Coronado will play in Division 3A’s Metro Conference. The Lady Dons finished 12-7, overall, this past season and played in the state tournament for the first time since the 1990s, losing to top seed Seton Catholic High School.

