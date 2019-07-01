Desert Mountain quarterback invited to showcase in Florida

Pierce Nielsen, a sophomore at Desert Mountain High School, earned an invitation to the TB12 QB Challenge and THE SHOW by NextGen in Florida.
Events began June 26 and June 28, respectively, and will be at the IMG Academy, a boarding school in Bradenton, Florida, according to a press release.
NextGen hosts a youth football showcase camp designed to discover and provide exposure for the country’s best high school underclassmen and middle school football players.
Nielsen was one of just a few football athletes from Arizona to compete in THE SHOW and to compete for THE SIX in the TB12 QB Challenge, a release states.
Nationally renowned quarterback coach Mike Giovando of Elev8 QB Academy has coached Nielsen.
He trains with Giovando’s other clients including Spencer Rattler, 2018 Elite 11 MVP and Oklahoma commit; Jack Plummer, quarterback at Purdue; Luke Ashworth, QB University of Arizona and Arcadia High School graduate; and Brian Lewerke, quarterback at Michigan State.
Desert Mountain’s new head coach Conrad Hamilton along with his coaching staff recently began at the school, replacing previous coach David Sedmak. Nielsen says he is proud to be a part of the Wolf Pack.
The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.