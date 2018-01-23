Former MLB players to teach Scottsdale youth baseball skills

SUSD students do strength and conditioning drills with former Colorado Rockies draftee Ryan Kibler during the Youth Luncheon and Clinic at Scottsdale Stadium (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

Scottsdale youth will have an opportunity to play with big league players at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association Legends for Youth baseball clinic series Friday, Jan. 26.

In conjunction with the Scottsdale Charros, the free clinic features former MLB players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons for approximately 200 local youth, according to a press release.

Players who plan to attend include 10-year MLB veterans John D’Acquisto and Ray King as well as Will Adams, Gary Christenson, Greg Hansell, James McAndrew, Blas Minor, Will Ohman, Dave Rajsich, Ken Retzer, Ken Rudolph, Al Schmelz, Buddy Schultz, Mike Sember, Tim Unroe and Jordan Zimmerman.

The clinic will be at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road, and will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Alumni players will train at stations including pitching, catching, baserunning and life skills.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the morning will conclude with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance. To register for this clinic, please visit www.baseballalumni.com. Registration is required.

