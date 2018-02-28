Fox Sports Arizona to televise 159 D-back games in 2018

As the Arizona Diamondbacks embark on their 20th anniversary season, the television network that has been with the D-backs since day one has announced it will televise 159 games in 2018.
All broadcasts will also be streamed on the Fox Sports Go app and 25 games will be offered in a Spanish telecast on Fox Sports Arizona Plus, according to a press release.
In addition to 159 games on Fox Sports Arizona or Fox Sports Arizona Plus, there are exclusive national telecasts on Fox (June 9 at Colorado), FS1 (June 26 at Miami) and ESPN (May 13 vs Washington). The Fox and FS1 broadcasts also stream on Fox Sports Go.
As previously announced, there are ten spring training games televised on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona Plus and that schedule starts Thursday when the D-backs host the Brewers at 1 p.m., according to a release
Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly return for their seventh season together in the D-backs television booth. Jody Jackson and Todd Walsh, who have a combined 35 years of covering the D-backs for Fox Sports Arizona between them, will once again share hosting duties for the network’s pre- and post-game shows.
They will be joined by two of the biggest names in D-backs history – Mark Grace and Brandon Webb – who will return to provide analysis during the “D-backs Live” pregame and postgame shows. Kate Longworth also returns to work as a reporter for various series as well.
For the third consecutive season, 25 D-backs games are going to be offered in Spanish on Fox Sports Arizona Plus.
The schedule consists of games during home weekend series including San Diego, Houston, Washington, Miami, New York Mets, San Francisco, Colorado, Seattle and Atlanta.
Once again, one of the most respected Spanish-language announcing duos, Oscar Soria and Rodrigo Lopez, will team to call the games.
After the 10-game Cactus League schedule, Fox Sports Arizona leads off its 2018 regular season coverage on Opening Day when the D-backs host the Rockies Thursday, March 29.
The network will offer a special two-hour pre-game show starting at 5 p.m. from Game 7 Grill outside Chase Field and the game follows at 7:10 p.m.
