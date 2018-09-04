Goldschmidt Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Major League Baseball on Sept. 4 announced that Paul Goldschmidt was named the Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, the most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB.

The award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field, according to a release.

Each club nominates one current player to be considered for the award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, marks the 17th annual Roberto Clemente Day, which was established by the MLB to honor Clemente’s legacy and to officially acknowledge local club nominees of the award.

As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a special tribute video will be played in ballparks, according to the release.

Goldschmidt is one of the 30 club nominees for the annual award. He continues to be an MVP-worthy candidate on the field but more importantly for his commitment to the Arizona community off the field, according to the release.

Goldschmidt and his wife, Amy, spend countless hours volunteering at Phoenix Children’s Hospital interacting and visiting with kids and their families. Goldschmidt launched Goldy’s Fund 4 Kids, in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, to help families at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

This past off-season, the Goldschmidts hosted the second annual Goldy’s Bowling Bash to raise money for PCH.

The Goldschmidts were named honorary chairs for the Hope Lives Here capital campaign to raise funds for the building of the new Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at PCH and in addition to their personal $1 million gift, they have raised more than $1 million, according to the release.

In addition to his work with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Goldschmidt has chaired events for Chrysalis, a non-profit domestic violence shelter; and assisted Soldier’s Best Friend, a local non-profit that pairs veterans with adopted animals and then certifies them as a service animal.

After graduating from University of Phoenix in 2013, Goldschmidt provides full-tuition scholarships for students wanting to continue their education at University of Phoenix. The Goldschmidts select the finalists to receive the award and present the scholarships at a D-backs game.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, who will be announced during the 2018 World Series, will be selected among the group of nominees via a panel that includes individuals connected to the game. The panel includes Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., representatives from MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS) and MLB.com, as well as Vera Clemente (the late Roberto Clemente’s wife and MLB Goodwill Ambassador), according to the release.

Beginning on Roberto Clemente Day, fans can vote for the overall winner of the award via a dedicated website. The site will feature bios of each of the nominees and will allow fans to vote from Roberto Clemente Day on Sept. 5 until Sept. 18. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the panel. Fans are encouraged to vote by visiting mlb.com/clemente21.

The concept of honoring MLB players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award.” The recognition was renamed to the “Roberto Clemente Award” in 1973 in honor of the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. MLB has commemorated Roberto Clemente Day each September since 2002.

