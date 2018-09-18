Grayhawk All-Stars finish second in regional competition

The Grayhawk All-Stars golf team finished second at the PGA Jr. League Regional Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16 at Rancho Bernardo in San Diego.

The Grayhawk All-Stars (22.5) finished behind the San Diego County All-Stars (26.5) and ahead of Crow Canyon All-Stars (20.5) and the Island Pacific All-Stars (2.5). Players from the Grayhawk Golf Club, 8620 E. Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale, comprised the Grayhawk All-Stars, which was representing the Southwest PGA Section.

In the first matchup, the San Diego County All-Stars edged Grayhawk 6.5-5.5. Grayhawk rebounded in the next matchup 11-1 over the Island All-Stars, according to a press release.

The final matchup was Sunday, Sept. 16 and Grayhawk tied with Crow Canyon at 6-all.

All teams played in a scramble format for each game. A scramble format begins with each player teeing off at the beginning of each hole. The team then selects its best shot of the two and both golfer plays again from the selected spot. The teams repeat this process until the ball is in the hole.

A game is between two teams where four matches are played by at least two players from each team. A winner is determined by the total number of points won during all four matches, according to the PGA Jr. website.

A match features two teammates — or three with a substitute — competing against a similar group on the opposing team. A match consists of nine holes, broken up into three-hole segments called flags.

