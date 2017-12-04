Itty Bitty Open to offer golf instruction, non-competitive game

The Junior Golf Association of Arizona will host the 2018 Itty Bitty Open Saturday, Jan. 13 at 16 Valley-wide locations including one in Scottsdale.
This event will take place at Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E. Via Linda, according to a press release.
Free and open to all kids ages 3-5 years old, the event features three clinic times per location, 9, 10 and 11 a.m., where juniors and their parents will learn the basics of golf taught by qualified PGA and LPGA professionals.
After the clinics, the kids will participate in a non-competitive golf games and tournaments. Each golfer will receive a set of plastic golf clubs, balls, a bag and a visor — participants are asked to leave their own clubs at home. An adult “caddie” must accompany each golfer.
“Itty Bitty Open is a great way for parents to introduce their children to the game of golf,” Scott McNevin, executive director of the JGAA, said in a prepared statement.
“It’s always fun to see so many kids having such a good time. It’s very exciting to think that a three-year-old attending the Itty Bitty Open will likely still be playing the game for decades to come. We’re honored to help them begin that journey.”
A special contest with prizes will happen at each session for the “Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team.” Participants can dress how they want including classic golf fashion, contemporary golf fashion or any unique golf duds that may come to mind.
All winners will receive a congratulatory letter, a trophy, and two tickets for the R.S. Hoyt, Jr. Dream Day Activities at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Children are already allowed to attend it at no charge, so the tickets are for parents or other adults.
