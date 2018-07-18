JCC swimmers earn gold medals at Junior Olympics

Members of the Valley of the Sun JCC’s J Silver Swim Team captured a gold medal in the Junior Olympics held recently in Chandler.

Corbin Smiley, Sofia Abodie, Kaitlyn Friedman, Oriana Manfredi and Shea Oenning took Junior Olympic gold in the 200-meter freestyle relay and the 200-meter medley relay on July 14.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and Valley of the Sun JCC are located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

