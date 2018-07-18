JCC swimmers earn gold medals at Junior Olympics
From left, Corbin Smiley, Sofia Abodie, Kaitlyn Friedman, Oriana Manfredi and Shea Oenning. (Special to the Independent)
Members of the Valley of the Sun JCC’s J Silver Swim Team captured a gold medal in the Junior Olympics held recently in Chandler.
Corbin Smiley, Sofia Abodie, Kaitlyn Friedman, Oriana Manfredi and Shea Oenning took Junior Olympic gold in the 200-meter freestyle relay and the 200-meter medley relay on July 14.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and Valley of the Sun JCC are located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
