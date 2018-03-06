Larry Fitzgerald announces time, location for youth camp

Arizona All-Pro Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald has announced his seventh annual youth football camp — the Larry Fitzgerald Football ProCamp — will be April 21-22 at Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.
Campers will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the All-Pro Receiver. Each participant will receive a souvenir autograph and a team photo with Mr. Fitzgerald.
Mr. Fitzgerald will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.
Registration and more information is available at LarryFitzgeraldCamp.com
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.