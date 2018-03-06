Larry Fitzgerald announces time, location for youth camp

Mar 6th, 2018 Comments:

Larry Fitzgerald (submitted photo)

Arizona All-Pro Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald has announced his seventh annual youth football camp — the Larry Fitzgerald Football ProCamp — will be April 21-22 at Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.

Campers will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the All-Pro Receiver. Each participant will receive a souvenir autograph and a team photo with Mr. Fitzgerald.

Mr. Fitzgerald will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.

Registration and more information is available at LarryFitzgeraldCamp.com

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie