Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will be taken over by the annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game, on Saturday, April 27 featuring some of the best current NFL players, retired athletes, and celebrities for a fun and festive evening benefiting the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund.

The Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game will be held this year on April 27 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. (Submitted photo)

The family friendly event will feature a Home Run Derby and softball game from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the diamond at Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale.

Fans can enjoy seeing Larry’s friends both on and off the field at this year’s events hosted by Arizona broadcast icon, Super Snake, and including boxing world champion Laila Ali, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, model and artist Gigi, beauty blogger Shayla Mitchell, NFL Hall of Famer/All-Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens, former NFL wide receiver Curtis Conway, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, entertainer and comedian Dan Rue, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts, ABC 15’s Chelsey Davis, Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, and more.

In an effort to fight hunger in the Valley, The Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund partnered with the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance for this year’s game and is asking each attendee to bring a minimum of two non-perishable items. Each person that donates to the food drive will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the Home Run Derby will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Parking is free.

There will also be an After Party at the W Scottsdale following the game. For more information and to purchase tickets for both the game and the VIP After Party, visit www.saltriverfields.com or www.larryfitzgerald.com.

