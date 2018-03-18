Celebrities join Larry Fitzgerald for annual softball benefit

Fans can get up close and personal with some of the best football players, retired athletes, and celebrities at the annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game to take place Saturday, April 21 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale.
Returning for its eighth year, the family-friendly event features a Home Run Derby and Softball Game. Events take place 6-8:30 p.m. on the diamond at Salt River Fields.
The event supports the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund, which assists nonprofits that benefit children and families around the country. Charities include the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the American Cancer Society, Make a Wish, and more.
Celebrity players and coaches will be announced closer to the date, but you can expect many of Fitzgerald’s past and present NFL colleagues, retired athletes from the NBA and MLB, and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the Home Run Derby begins at 6 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $20, plus attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to United Food Bank.
In addition to seats at Salt River Fields, there are two exclusive ticket opportunities: four tickets in each dugout that allows fans to be right in the action. Dugout box tickets are $500 each (only four seats per dugout.)
Parking is free. For more information, visit www.saltriverfields.com.
