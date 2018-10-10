Miller, Christakos headline Doherty Award Performance Medallions recipients

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club has announced the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 7 Performance Medallions, which include two Scottsdale athletes.
Six players are recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Oct. 5: Gilbert Higley High School senior Spencer Brash; Chaparral High School junior Tommy Christakos; Chandler High School senior Jacob Conover; Queen Creek Casteel High School senior Gunner Cruz; Winslow High School senior Michael Densmore; and Chaparral junior Jack Miller.
“Week 7 showed that the football talent in Arizona is extremely deep and the performances delivered by these athletes during region play showed us they were prime time players,” Selection Committee Co-Chairman Ward Hickey said in a prepared statement.
“This is the time of year where the cream rises to the top and our committee nominated over 20 players for consideration. These six young men showed why football in Arizona is on the rise and deserve their official nominations for the Ed Doherty Award.”
The dual threat Christakos (receiver and kicker) made all four of his receptions count for touchdowns in the Firebirds 40-37 win over Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor High School. He also added four PATs and boomed five kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks. On the season, he has 11 TD receptions, 880 receiving yards and 35 kicking points.
During that same game, Miller, an Ohio State commit, completed 24 of 38 passes for 369 yards and six touchdowns for the Firebirds. On the season, Miller has passed for 2,164 passing yards, 24 touchdowns in leading Chaparral to a 5-2 record in their first year in 6A.
Brasch, Christakos, Conover, Cruz and Miller were named on the 47-player Watch List released Wednesday, Sept. 5. All six players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week, according to a press release.
By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon Saturday, Dec. 8 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award.
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits, a release states.
