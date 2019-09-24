NDP athletic director inducted into AIAAA Hall of Fame

Notre Dame Preparatory High School’s Athletic Director Mark Cisterna was named to the Arizona Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Sept. 9 at the Prescott Resort.

Notre Dame Prep Athletic Director Mark Cisterna. (Submitted photo)

Mr. Cisterna was recognized for his outstanding contributions to high school athletics in Arizona, according to a press release.

Before coming to NDP in 2017, he served as director of athletics for Maricopa Unified Schools and has more than 40 years of experience in education, administration, athletics and facilities management.

“Mark has a wealth of experience, and we are blessed to have him at Notre Dame Prep,” NDP principal Jill Platt said in a prepared statement. “His qualifications, strong faith and positive attitude make him a perfect candidate for the AIAAA Hall of Fame.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Cisterna worked to foster physical growth and a sense of fair play in the students he serves, a release states.

He was inducted into the AIAAA Hall of Fame along with fellow athletic administrators Steve Hogan, Mesa School District; William Kreamer, Tucson Unified School District; and Byron Maynes, Salome School District.

“I am honored to be named in the same group as these amazing people,” Mr. Cisterna said in a prepared statement. “I have to give credit to the many people who helped guide me throughout my career, for them, I am thankful.”

Opened in 2002, Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 849 students.

The school has received national recognition for the caliber of its academic, arts and athletic programs. The school is at 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.