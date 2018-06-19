The Notre Dame Preparatory Saints have hired Kim Braatz Voisard to serve as the school’s new head coach of the Saints girls softball team.

Coach Braatz Voisard has over 20 years of coaching experience. She has covered much of the globe competing in and coaching athletes in Italy, France, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and Canada, according to a press release.

“We are blessed to have Kim join our coaching staff,” Notre Dame Prep’s Athletic Director Mark Cisterna said in a prepared statement. “She played professional softball in Europe and USA Women’s Baseball, so she brings a lot of knowledge to our program.”

As a utility softball player at the University of New Mexico, Coach Braatz Voisard earned All-American honors. After college, she went on to play professional softball, and then professional women’s baseball. While with the Colorado Silver Bullets she competed against men.

“Her monumental accomplishment on the only women’s professional baseball team to play against men was her home run,” Mr. Cisterna said.

She was the first woman in the history of baseball, to hit an out-of-the-park home run, a release states.

She credits her hitting success to Mark Martinez the head baseball coach at San Diego State, and Colorado Silver Bullets manager Phil Niekro, who helped improve her swing.

Coach Braatz Voisard continued to compete after her two children were born, and she earned two gold medals in 2004 and 2006 competing with the USA Women’s Baseball team.

After four years of playing professionally, she settled down in Birmingham, Ala. and coached Division I college softball at Samford University.

Since her move to the Valley, she has assisted and managed club teams, and spent time coaching the McClintock High School and Glendale Community College softball programs. She is a single mom of two; daughter Madison, 19, and son Franklin, 16.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to teach and train the girls at NDP. I desire to build a strong, competitive team,” she said in a prepared statement. “And I look forward to help influence and impact the girls as they grow into strong, confident and compassionate young women.”

