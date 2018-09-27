Notre Dame Prep senior earns Ed Doherty Award Performance Medallion

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club has announced the recipients of the Ed Doherty Award Week 5 Performance Medallions and Notre Dame Preparatory’s Jake Smith earned one.
Along with Smith, Kaleb Bryant of Buena High School; Trenton Bourguet of Marana High School; Tyler Duncan of Greenway High School and Jake Young of Perry High School also earned medallions, according to a press release.
“It was another impressive week of outstanding performances on the gridiron by Arizona athletes and each week it certainly becomes more difficult to select medallion winners,” Selection Committee Co-Chair Rob Yowell said in a prepared statement.
“These five players gave memorable performances this week are deserving of the honor and recognition.”
Smith, a University of Texas commit, caught six passes for 160 yards, four touchdowns and added in another rushing TD in the Saints’ 58-14 region win over Cactus Shadows High School. On the season, Smith has scored 24 touchdowns (rushing, receiving and kick return) and has over 1,200 all-purpose yards.
Smith and Bourguet were named on the 47-player Watch List released Wednesday, Sept. 5. All five players will receive their medallions at an upcoming school event this week.
By earning these medallions, they will attend the end of season Ed Doherty Award luncheon Saturday, Dec. 8 where one athlete will become the recipient of the Ed Doherty Award, a release states.
Each week, the GCSGC evaluates Arizona high school football players at every level by having selection committee members attend planned game-day visits.
